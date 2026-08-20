Often changes promoted as greater consumer choice don’t always deliver.

For example take last week's news (Chronicle 14 August) that Uber is coming to Wangaratta.

My household are regular customers of “Wangaratta Taxis” which states on their website their service is reliable and professional.

That has absolutely been my experience.

Uber has impacted the viability of taxi services in other locations worldwide, so why would we want to jeopardise the business model of a well-regarded, long-standing local taxi service?

For comparison, who is the Uber corporation?

Uber is listed on the New York stock exchange.

Among the powerful US firms holding the majority of Uber shares is Blackrock, whose investments include defence and weapons manufacturing.

Uber drivers are under no obligation to provide transport for those living with disabilities.

Every time I book a Wangaratta Taxi I am given the option of requesting a maxi-taxi.

This local company routinely supports people with limited mobility.

One time, laden down with groceries, I was embarrassed to call a taxi for a five minute ride.

The driver responded to my apology with a friendly “That’s what we are here for”.

Will Uber drivers be as accommodating of a five minute fare or will they opt to not take it because it is not worth their while?

To book an Uber you will need to install yet another phone app which of course gathers data about you.

Uber pricing might also come as a shock when they deploy “surge pricing” when demand spikes at events like New Year's Eve or Jazz Festival weekend.

I call this price gauging.

Not very far afield we see how taxi services are vulnerable to economic changes.

The Beechworth taxi service shut in 2025 as did Myrtleford’s in 2024.

I hope readers will not take the continuation of a locally owned taxi service for granted and encourage their friends and family to continue to book a Wangaratta Taxi.

Cassandra Pollock, Wangaratta

Changes to superannuation are needed

I think One Nation have stirred the possum by throwing out ideas about how and when we spend our superannuation money.

When the scheme was first introduced it was to get people off the pension and to allow them a better standard of living.

But typical of all governments since then, they have tinkered with the system and a financial advisor will suggest you take out enough to get at least a part pension as there are only penalties if you remain a fully funded retiree.

Presently the only restriction you have is you must take out a minimum amount each year which is calculated by the amount you have in your pension fund and your age once you are in the pension phase.

I think the overall size of the honeypot is too much for governments, so they keep coming up with changes which make planning for retirement impossible.

Thus, I see merit in using your superannuation to buy your first family home.

I would also recommend that self-funded retirees get some benefits to not want to become a pensioner such as your beneficiaries only have to pay 15 per cent tax instead of the 30 per cent on the residual.

John Walker, North Wangaratta

VRFish welcomes Fishing, Hunting, Outdoors Victoria

VRFish, the Victorian recreational fishing peak body, welcomes the passing of the Outdoor Recreation Bill which ensures the establishment of Fishing, Hunting, Outdoors Victoria to manage fisheries, game management and other outdoor activities enjoyed by Victorians.

We look forward to working with the new department Fishing, Hunting, Outdoors Victoria to continue making fishing better for Victorians and achieve better access to public land for all outdoor enthusiasts.

In Victoria, there are over one-million recreational fishers and many also enjoy other outdoor activities that will be supported through the new authority.

Fishing, Hunting, Outdoors Victoria (FHOV) will merge the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Game Management Authority, to provide greater support to Victorians who enjoy getting outdoors.

Under FHOV, a Land and Aquatic Access Panel will also be established to provide advice back to the government regarding community access to public land.

FHOV will be empowered with the promotion and management of recreational fishing, boating, game hunting, and camping before growing to encompass other outdoor activities.

It will make it easier for more Victorians to enjoy our great outdoors, provides a single point of information for bush users and demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting outdoor recreation.

The amendments to the Outdoor Recreation Bill, including the change of name to FHOV, recognise the importance of fishing to the Victorian community.

Recreational fishing contributes $8.14-billion direct and indirect output to the Victorian economy and supports 36,000 jobs.

Access is a key concern for recreational fishers, and the new Land and Aquatic Access Panel provides an opportunity to address big access issues identified by fishers and should result in better access to our public land for all outdoor users.

VRFish encourages responsible recreation in our great outdoors and, through our Naturally Vic campaign, have developed best practice guidelines to encourage people to leave the great outdoors better than how they found it.

VRFish has been proudly representing Victoria’s recreational fishing for 30 years.

Rob Loats, VRFish chair