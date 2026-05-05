Wangaratta Library will again host the Sydney Writers' Festival Live & Local program this May, bringing highlights of one of Australia's major literary events to the rural city at no charge.

Locals can drop in to the library between Thursday 21 and Sunday 24 May to watch sessions involving writers like Roddy Doyle, Trent Dalton, Charlotte Wood, Yann Martel and AC Grayling.

The Docker Street library is one of 152 venues across Australia being given free access to some of the festival's most popular and sold-out sessions.

As well as discussions with writers, the program includes conversations about the growing threat of misinformation and AI hallucinations, as well as rising authoritarianism, and the fight for the future of democracy.

"Live & Local is central to how the festival reaches audiences beyond Sydney, opening up our headline conversations to communities across the country," Sydney Writers' Festival artistic director Ann Mossop said.

"It's about ensuring that wherever you are, you can be part of the ideas, stories and discussions that define Sydney Writers' Festival.”

The free sessions begin on Thursday, 21 May, with Professor of Philosophy AC Grayling talking about his book 'For the People: Fighting Authoritarianism, Saving Democracy' from 10am.

At 12 noon, Yann Martel (author of 'Life of Pi') will talk about his new book, 'Son of Nobody', and at 2pm, renowned chef Stephanie Alexander will reflect on the 30th anniversary of her 'The Cook's Companion', with fellow chef Adam Liaw.

From 4pm, the focus will be historical fiction, with Robbie Arnott and Tasma Walton and Yann Martel in conversation with ABC Radio National’s Kate Evans, and from 6pm David Szalay will discuss his 2025 Booker Prize winning novel 'Flesh'.

On Friday, 22 May from 10am, Amitav Ghosh and Luke Kemp revisit the past to find solutions for the present and future, and from 12 noon Susan Choi will talk about her new novel, 'Flashlight'.

From 2pm, Trent Dalton discusses his most recent novel, 'Gravity Let Me Go', and from 4pm, writers Mick Herron ('Slow Horses') and Suzie Miller ('Prima Facie') give insight into adapting stories from page to screen.

That evening, Florence Knapp will talk about her debut novel 'The Names' from 7pm, and at 8pm a session featuring Booker Prize winners Susan Choi, Roddy Doyle, Yann Martel, David Szalay and Charlotte Wood read from their works and reflect on the journey to recognition.

On Saturday, 23 May, Amitav Ghosh will explore the themes of history, post-colonialism and environmentalism behind his work, including new novel Ghost-Eye, while at 12 noon journalist and writer Jon Sopel will consider how to withstand the forces eroding democracies worldwide.

From 4pm, Lev Grossman, RF Kuang and Garth Nix will discuss their careers, enthusiasm for fantasy and the genre's dedicated readers, and at 6pm, Roddy Doyle - the man once dubbed 'the undisputed laureate of ordinary lives', will speak about his life's work and his latest novel, 'The Women Behind the Door'.

On Sunday, 21 May, international correspondent Barbara Demick, philosopher AC Grayling, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and AI researcher Toby Walsh will share their perspectives on the value of truth today.

Live & Local winds down with Mick Herron in conversation with Michael Williams.

The full program of events available to Wangaratta audiences can be viewed at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/Sydney-Writers-Festival

Session times and any program updates will be shared via the Wangaratta Library, or via the Wangaratta Library Facebook page.