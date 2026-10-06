Tarrawingee car night back on track

Car enthusiasts and community members are invited to show their wheels at upcoming car show on Wednesday 4 November from 5:30pm at the North Eastern Car Club rooms in Nolan Lane, Tarrawingee. The ‘Show Us Your Wheels Night 2026’ is back on the calendar after being postponed back in February due to extreme heat. Event manager John Bell said it was pleasing to have the popular midweek event back in the community. “We get close on 200 vehicles, so people were disappointed we didn’t run it, but now we’re back on,” he said. John said the night was designed as a casual social event rather than a formal car show, with no trophies involved. “It’s just a social night, and it’s show your wheels, so it’ll be trucks, cars, hot rods and just about anything that’s got wheels,” he said. He said the event usually attracted a broad mix of classic cars, hot rods, four-wheel drives, club vehicles and more modern or exotic cars. Food and drinks will be available, the bar will be open and a raffle will be supported by Repco, Shannons and Penrite, with Brad Jones also donating a race car panel to be raffled. John said trailer parking would be available for entrants who needed it, with spectator parking at the nearby football ground and disabled parking near the front gate at the clubrooms. The event is also supported by the Tarrawingee CFA, who have been involved in at least 12 ‘Show Us Your Wheels’ nights. To enter a vehicle the cost is $10, and just a cold coin donation for spectators. For more information, visit North Eastern Car Club’s website or Facebook page.