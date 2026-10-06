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Tarrawingee car night back on track

<p>SHOW AND SHINE: \\u2018Show Us Your Wheels Night 2026\\u2019 is set to showcase a broad mix of classic cars, hot rods, four-wheel drives, club vehicles, modern or exotic cars and anything with wheels. PHOTO: Peter Whitten Photography</p>\\n
<p>SHOW AND SHINE: \\u2018Show Us Your Wheels Night 2026\\u2019 is set to showcase a broad mix of classic cars, hot rods, four-wheel drives, club vehicles, modern or exotic cars and anything with wheels. PHOTO: Peter Whitten Photography</p>\\n

SHOW AND SHINE: ‘Show Us Your Wheels Night 2026’ is set to showcase a broad mix of classic cars, hot rods, four-wheel drives, club vehicles, modern or exotic cars and anything with wheels. PHOTO: Peter Whitten Photography

The ‘Show Us Your Wheels Night 2026’ is back on the calendar after February postponement.
Jordan Duursma
October 6, 2026 • 05:00

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