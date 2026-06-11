The committee of management for the Tarrawingee Community Hall is encouraging local residents and Wangaratta businesses, groups and families to consider hiring the hall when searching for a suitable venue.

The hall is 15 kilometres from Wangaratta.

The hall relies heavily on being regularly used for its financial viability to generate sufficient revenue to cover costs, maintenance, repairs and improvements.

The Tarrawingee Hall, built in 1927, was fully funded from donations by local residents.

The hall has always been managed by a voluntary committee of management, of which the current six members are all local residents, under the auspices of the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA).

The hall has historically been used by many local groups and families for business and social functions and for the local community to have a suitable venue to meet in response to emergencies.

Committee president Ian Gamble said local halls are integral to communities.

“Virtually every organisation that’s been in the local community has used this hall at one stage for their base,” committee secretary/treasurer Ann Jones added.

It has served as a common ground for regional residents; everything from community celebrations, time-old country dances, weddings, birthdays, family reunions, and modern-day community events.

“It’s been a long-established building, and a very important part of the community,” committee member Toni Wilson said.

The Tarrawingee Golf Club had used the venue as their club house for the last 59 years.

In more recent years the golf club has been the main user of the hall and has provided both a regular and significant percentage of the revenue available to the hall committee.

Unfortunately, the Tarrawingee Golf Club ceased operating at the end of 2025.

That closure has been both a social loss to golf club members and a significant financial loss to the hall committee.

The brick hall has a well-appointed kitchen, two meeting rooms, main hall, all with heating and cooling, and can seat 100 people.

Each room is suitable for a variety of events such as meetings, social functions and indoor sporting activities.

Ample and convenient free parking is available within the grounds of the hall.

The Alpine Dojo Karate Club find the hall to be more than ideal for their Kyokushin classes.

The karate club has operated in the Alpine region since 1998, and lead instructor Geoff Miller expanded their reach to Tarrawingee in 2024.

"We saw that it was an opportunity to expand into a different area," Geoff said.

Geoff highlighted that the club has recently commenced a new class at the hall, being an aerobic-style fitness class.

For further information and hall bookings, contact Ann Jones on 0437 128 281.