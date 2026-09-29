Test your skills on skateboard, scooter or BMX

Skateboarding Victoria's North East Skate Park Series is back for 2026-'27, with Wangaratta set to host one of eight sessions across the region. The free competition, which provides opportunities for riders of skateboards, scooters and BMX, got under way with events in Benalla and Yarrawonga in September. The next sessions will be held in Albury on Saturday 10 October and Tangambalanga on Saturday 17 October. Then the Rural City of Wangaratta-hosted event will be held on Saturday 24 October from 11am to 3pm at the Mitchell Avenue Skatepark. It will be followed by other events at Corryong on 14 November, Nagambie on 28 November and Mansfield on 16 January. The North East Skate Park Series is open to all ages and genders, with the whole community invited to join in the fun of the day. With competition divisions for under 12s, under 16s, and male and female open categories in each of the skateboarding, scootering and BMX divisions, there is opportunity for everyone from the seasoned pro to those just starting out to take part. Competitors will complete two 45-second runs, with the best run counting at the final score. Participants can enter the relevant age group for each discipline, meaning there will be triathletes competing on skateboard, scooter and BMX on the day. Skateboards and safety equipment will be available, and helmets are mandatory for all participants during run-time. Each session gives local riders the chance to compete, connect with other riders, and be part of the wider North East skate community. To register for the local events, including the 24 October Wangaratta session, visit https://skateboardingvictoria.org.au/north-east-skate-park-series/