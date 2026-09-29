Test your skills on skateboard, scooter or BMX

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<p>AIRBORNE: Some previous action from the Mitchell Avenue Skatepark during the North East Skate Park Series. PHOTO: North East Skate Park Series </p>\\n
<p>AIRBORNE: Some previous action from the Mitchell Avenue Skatepark during the North East Skate Park Series. PHOTO: North East Skate Park Series </p>\\n

AIRBORNE: Some previous action from the Mitchell Avenue Skatepark during the North East Skate Park Series. PHOTO: North East Skate Park Series

Wangaratta to again host North East Skate Park Series event this October.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 29, 2026 • 02:00

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