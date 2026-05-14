The Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) is encouraging community members to wear orange on Wednesday, 20 May in recognition of Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day), a day of appreciation for SES volunteers held annually during National Volunteer Week.

WOW Day recognises the extraordinary contribution SES volunteers make to communities, supporting people during storms, floods, rescues and other emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

WOW Day also provides an opportunity to recognise the highly trained volunteers behind the orange uniforms who dedicate their time, skills and energy to helping keep communities safe.

From flood and storm response to road crash rescue and search operations, SES volunteers undertake nationally accredited training to ensure they have the capability to respond when communities need them most.

SES volunteers are among the state’s most relied upon emergency responders, working alongside Victoria Police, CFA, Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria every single day.

In the past 12 months alone, SES volunteers have responded to more than 33,000 requests for assistance across the state, including:

 approximately 17,000 downed tree incidents;

 about 7000 flood and building damage callouts;

 almost 2300 road crash rescues;

 almost 600 technical rescues; and

 about 3500 incidents supporting partner agencies.

VICSES is always looking for new volunteers, with flexible and inclusive opportunities available for people from all walks of life.

For more information about volunteering with VICSES, visit www.ses.vic.gov.au/join-us.