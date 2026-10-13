Social media
Home page>News>The 160th Wangaratta Sho...
News

The 160th Wangaratta Show a delight for showgoers

<p>SHOWBAG SELECTION: Picking out a show bag was a serious business for three-year-old Rhys Plum, pictured with his dad Brodie. </p>\\n
<p>SHOWBAG SELECTION: Picking out a show bag was a serious business for three-year-old Rhys Plum, pictured with his dad Brodie. </p>\\n

SHOWBAG SELECTION: Picking out a show bag was a serious business for three-year-old Rhys Plum, pictured with his dad Brodie.

Wangaratta Show a chance to reminisce and for the next generation to make memories
Jordan Duursma
October 13, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory
Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026
News

Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary

Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary
Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary
Sport

Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start

Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start
Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start