On a recent visit to Melbourne, I was settled in a city pub, when I spotted an iconic yellow and green 1950s vintage, W class tram rumbling down Flinders Street.

Displaying unmistakable signs of age, and as faded as a country road sign, this venerable 'old girl' took me on a journey much further than the city loop, it transported me back to my formative years.

As a toddler I wore leg irons from ankles to hips, a remedial intervention to rectify contorted bone alignment.

This therapeutic condition necessitated frequent visits from the country to the old Children's Hospital in Drummond St, Carlton.

Upon arrival at Spencer St, my mother with me in tow would continue our journey to the Children's Hospital by tram.

With my leg irons restricting mobility, on one occasion an obliging 'clippie' came down the steps and lifted me on board.

In his Tramways uniform, he looked huge, and with me in leg irons, I must have looked like Gerry Gee the ventriloquist doll.

The friendly tram conductor fossicked in the large leather bag anchored around his neck, and presented me with the stub remaining from dispensed tram tickets.

If he had awarded me the crown jewels, I couldn't have been more excited.

That tram ticket stub became one of my prized possessions.

Amazing what kids will treasure.

For generations Melbourne's identity has been linked with its trams, characterized by their yellow and green toning, helpful friendly conductors, and efficient mode of city conveyance.

Electric powered trams produce less carbon emissions than combustion engines, provide a larger capacity than buses, and have a longer life span.

If the $34.5 billion cost of the suburban rail loop project were invested in extending the existing tram network infrastructure and rolling stock, supplemented by an upgrade of current bus and train services, Melbourne could boast a world class public transport system.

Reintroduction of tram conductors would make public transport in the city safer, and a more enjoyable experience.

The money saved could be used to improve neglected country rail services.

Barry McArthur, Wangaratta

Is it your year to volunteer with CFA?

Following an incredibly challenging and devastating fire season, and one that impacted every region of Victoria, it may very well be Your Year to Volunteer and embed yourself in the spirit of CFA.

More than 3400 Victorians have put up their hand to join CFA since January, because they too want to want to find purpose, form greater connections and make a real difference in their community – before, during and after an emergency.

CFA’s volunteers are the backbone of Victoria’s emergency response, and we wouldn’t be here without them.

We’ve seen firsthand this season the incredible contributions and sacrifices our dedicated members make - leaving important events, families and work at the drop of a hat, to protect our Victorian communities.

As we celebrate and thank our 52,000 members this week, we also use this opportunity to grow and encourage the community we work closely each and every day to join our organisation.

At CFA, there is a role for everyone.

You don’t have to squirt water onto a fire to play an important part.

There are a range of support roles and we’re here to find the perfect role for you.

The statewide Give us a Hand recruitment drive commenced in 2023, and since 1 June 2023 we have proudly welcomed more than 8800 volunteers.

However, like any volunteer organisation, we always need more great people to help us continue in our mission to protect lives and property across the state.

Brigades are particularly looking to attract new members from diverse backgrounds and those who may be able to be daytime responders.

Living in rural Victoria myself, and travelling across the state regularly to different brigades, I am always impressed by the diverse range of skills and backgrounds of our members.

From teachers, doctors, lawyers, nurses, tradies, farmers, and bakers to name a few, CFA is lucky to have you.

It’s always so heart-warming to see close-knit communities’ band together to be a part of CFA.

If you’ve recently moved to a new country town or maybe your work and personal commitments have changed, we would love to hear from you.

Our brigades have flexible volunteering arrangements and roles for you to explore.

With 1200 brigades across the state, there is a place for everyone in every corner of Victoria.

Our members are also widely utilised for strike teams across the state, interstate and sometimes internationally.

We attend all types of emergencies including fires, floods, storms and other natural disasters.

There are some incredible opportunities for you as a CFA volunteer, and you could make a significant difference to our emergency response in your area.

Volunteering with CFA is not only a rewarding experience, but it can also be life changing.

Many of our members have made lifelong friends, partners and meaningful connections.

You’ll meet some extraordinary people along your CFA journey.

To ‘Give us a Hand’, express your interest on our website. Once you’ve submitted your expression of interest online, your local brigade will contact you regarding the next steps.

Thank you again to all those who selflessly give up their time to help millions of Victorians across the state.

Garry Cook, CFA Acting Chief Officer