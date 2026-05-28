Thoona CWA celebrated 80 years of volunteering on 18 May.

They are known for their great work in supporting their local community, especially women and children.

They celebrated with members from their sister branch, Youanmite, and members from branches within the Moira group.

Rural City of Benalla Mayor, Cr Bernie Hearn attended and opened the proceedings, staying for a chat and afternoon tea.

The electricity to the hall went off early morning, so most of the celebrations were conducted by candlelight.

A generator, supplied by Doug James, was used mainly to provide the obligatory cup of tea.

Memorabilia from the early days were on display along with information and crafts from recent times.

It was a very enjoyable afternoon and the power came back on just in time for serving afternoon tea.