One of the premier motor enthusiast events on the region’s calendar continues to grow in popularity as around 1500 people flocked to the Wangaratta Showgrounds last Sunday for the annual Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show ‘n’ Shine. Nearly 250 stallholders spread out across the showgrounds offering a bit of everything from car parts, along with car, truck and motorcycle antiques. Initially hoping for around 50 cars to enter the show ‘n’ shine, organisers were wrapped to see around 100 vehicles of all sorts of varieties parked on display at the Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club. Dark skies across the weekend threatened to pour rain on the thousands of event goers, but the storms held off just in time for the completion of packing up. Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club president Darren Proctor said the day continued to get bigger each year, and the club was overwhelmed by the support of the community. "It worked out really well...we've had really good feedback from stallholders saying how well it was run,” he said. The event has become one of the highlights of the swap meet calendar across the North East, with the collaboration of several Wangaratta clubs contributing to its success. While the rod and custom club oversee the event, they received help from the Early Holden Car Club, who manage the show ‘n’ shine, the Wangaratta Lions Club with the catering, the Moyhu Lions Club and Veteran, Vintage and Classic Vehicle Club managing the gates and the Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club for their venue use. Mr Proctor said he was in awe of the commitment of his own club’s volunteers along with those of the many other clubs who assisted. "It wouldn't have happened without club members that are willing to roll up their sleeves and have a bit of a go," he said. “A couple of our members spent most of the week down there just marking sites out, and then Saturday, we all got down there and got them in early. “We’ve really got to thank all those clubs, it takes a bit of the heat off us, and it gets them involved as well. "The collaboration worked out really well." Now in the club’s third year of running the event, Mr Proctor said he expected it would continue to go from strength to strength going forward. "It just gets easier and easier for us each year because we've got a plan in place and it's just a matter of improving on that," he said. "It seems to be working really well and a lot of the stallholders have already booked for next year.”