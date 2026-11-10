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Thousands turn out for Oxley Bush Market

<p>LOCAL PRODUCE: Pete McGown of Molyullah Avocados shares his produce with market visitors.</p>\\n
<p>LOCAL PRODUCE: Pete McGown of Molyullah Avocados shares his produce with market visitors.</p>\\n

LOCAL PRODUCE: Pete McGown of Molyullah Avocados shares his produce with market visitors.

Rain couldn't dampen the community spirit at the 45th annual Oxley Bush Market
Jordan Duursma
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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