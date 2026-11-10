Thousands turn out for Oxley Bush Market

Several thousand people visited the 45th annual Oxley Bush Market on Saturday 31 October, with new entertainment and covered seating encouraging visitors to settle in for the day. Market coordinator Sally Day said the event raffle raised $2100 for the Oxley Residents Association. Ms Day said forecasts of morning rain appeared to delay some visitors, but activity picked up as the weather improved. "Rain fell during setup and returned heavily around the late raffle draw, with much of the day otherwise escaping the forecast conditions," she said. A large marquee, introduced after warm conditions at last year’s market, proved useful for both shade and shelter, providing a covered space for visitors to eat, listen to music and catch up with friends. “That was an amazing addition to the market and that will be a keeper for next year,” Ms Day said. Live entertainment ran from 9am to 2pm, with performances by Daine Runnalls, Double G&T and Maya Humphreys. Ms Day said the combination of music, undercover seating and food helped encourage people to spend longer at the market, with Gehrig’s Winery and Wangaratta’s Pedal Slowly Brewhouse joining the line-up this year. “We were really encouraging people to stay over lunch and I think that worked,” she said. "Overall it was great and it's got the right vibe moving forward. "We've had feedback from people saying this was the best market yet." The market brought together makers, producers and food vendors, with its preview highlighting handmade jewellery, original art, upcycled clothing, homewares, local produce and early Christmas gifts. Camel rides were a new attraction this year, joining face painting and henna tattoos among the activities for children. Ms Day acknowledged the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Tourism Event Funding Program, which helped make the marquee and music possible, and Fallons Buses, which contributed $1000 towards marquee hire and helped arrange the covered seating area. Run entirely by local volunteers, the annual market supports small businesses, producers, schools and community groups. Organisers plan to retain the marquee and entertainment next year and are encouraging local producers and makers to put themselves forward as stallholders. “It’s the local people we want to support,” Ms Day said. Visitors are also being encouraged to complete an event survey at https://tinyurl.com/2026OBMeventsurvey, open until November 14, for a chance to win a $50 King River Cafe voucher.