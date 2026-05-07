The beloved bush dance, once a staple of Australian communities, is continuing its revival in the North East region.

Community halls in the region are keen to bring back the iconic Australian past time, with Everton Community Hall kicking off a series of community bush dances this Saturday, 9 May from 7pm.

It's part of a broader initiative - 'Community Dance Around' - running over four months at four community hall venues.

Locals - and former locals - of all ages and abilities are invited to join in on the fun at the hall for an evening of folk-inspired dancing, accompanied by the talented Bally Kiel.

It will be the first of the series of dances, aimed at creating a common space for the community to reconnect in a casual social setting according to Cecily Fletcher, Burgoigee Creek Landcare Group secretary.

“We don’t all go to church or [play] football," she said.

“Work commitments and other commitments mean we don’t often see our neighbours.

“These halls have for generations provided that place of connection and identity… they’re part of our social infrastructure.

“These dances give us a chance to activate and use that social infrastructure.”

Powered by the FRRR’s latest round of funding, live music will be provided by local music talent Bally Kiel, an eclectic mix of musicians performing in Celtic and traditional Australian music genres.

Having performed at numerous town halls for similar dance events, Cecily said the band will walk guests through each dance style and prompt movements throughout each song.

“There’s different forms within the dance, there will be a mixture of old-time dances… there’ll be ‘Hokey Pokey’ and ‘Home Among The Gum Trees’,” she said.

“There will also be other folk dances like Irish, Scottish, English, and even Russian dances.”

Cecily said the evening will be broken down into three 45-minute dance sessions to allow time to rest in between.

“One of those breaks, we will have supper,” she said.

“People can stay until the end of the night, or they might just like to stay until supper and then go home.”

If you're interested in yourself and/or your family attending, visit events.humanitix.com/community-dance-around.

Cost is $10 for families or $5 for individual attendees, cash preferred.

Tea, coffee and supper will be supplied.

Bowmans-Murmungee Hall and Whorouly Library Hall are also expected to host a dance on Saturday, 13 June and Friday, 10 July, respectively.

A fourth venue for August is yet to be confirmed.