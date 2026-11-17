Wangaratta's Catholic community has adapted to Mass time changes in recent weeks, with the rural city's Christ the King Catholic Parish currently operating with only one clergy member, parish priest Fr Nathan Verallo. Following this month's departure of Monsignor Cris Manongas, who has returned home to the Diocese of Zamboanga in the Philippines after four years, Fr Nathan is solely overseeing the local parish. A new priest, also from the Philippines, has been selected to relocate to Wangaratta to assist Fr Nathan, and is currently following the visa process required to make the move. "We hope he will be here for Christmas," Fr Nathan said. In the meantime, weekend Mass times have been temporarily altered to cater for the reduction in clergy, with the Saturday 4pm Our Lady's Church and Sunday 8am St Patrick's Church Masses removed from the schedule from late October. "I haven't received any complaints; I think people are aware I'm the only one here, and there was enough notice given to people that this would be the effect of Mons Cris' departure, so they were prepared," Fr Nathan said. "We are still holding Masses in Boorhaman, Eldorado and Moyhu churches on a rotating basis, and I am grateful for people's understanding through the changes." The parish community gathered at Our Lady's on 31 October for a special farewell Mass for Mons Cris prior to his departure, with new Bishop of Sandhurst Rene Ramirez officiating, and Bishop Emeritus Leslie Tomlinson and other diocesan clergy concelebrating. Before leaving the district, Mons Cris espoused the virtues of Wangaratta and surrounds. "I'm drawn to its warm, welcoming atmosphere, where everybody knows everyone else," he said. "Although it is a large city, it still has a close-knit community. It is a peaceful, clean and well-organised rural city." Mons Cris, who volunteered to serve in the Sandhurst diocese following a 2018 visit to the region, said he had witnessed a culture of respect in regional areas. Planning to return to teaching philosophy at the seminary and Catholic school in his Philippines diocese, Mons Cris said he wanted to be remembered locally as "a simple priest who, at one point, walked with (parishioners) in their journey of faith". Mons Cris' farewell Mass, which was followed by a shared meal, also included the blessing of the new presbytery and office space at Our Lady's. Fr Nathan said the presbytery renovations, expected to be ready for use by the end of the year, were designed to accommodate clergy from parishes close to Wangaratta, including Beechworth, both to reduce costs and to provide a collegial environment for priests. * Current weekend Mass times for Christ the King Catholic Parish are: Saturday 4pm (alternating at Boorhaman, Eldorado and Moyhu), Saturday 6pm at St Patrick's, Sunday 9am at Our Lady's, Sunday 10.30am at St Patrick's, and Sunday 5pm at St Patrick's.