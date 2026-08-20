Budding young writers from the district again have the chance to showcase their talent through this year's Wangaratta Young Writers Award.

Entries are now being sought for the 2026 award, which is supported by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta and Rotary Club of Wangaratta, the Wangaratta Library, and Edgars Books & News.

It is open to young people aged between 10 and 19, and encourages them to explore their creativity and share their flair for writing by submitting their original work for judging.

The award is an opportunity to develop writing craft and imagination, and to be heard and celebrated.

Submissions close on Friday 25 September, and entries can be lodged in both the story (2000 word limit) and poetry or song lyrics (50 line limit) category in three age groups: upper primary (years five and six), lower secondary (years seven, eight and nine), and upper secondary (years 10, 11 and 12, and young people not at school aged 19 and under).

Each category offers a first ($125), second ($50) and third ($25) prize, and winning entries will also be published in the Wangaratta Chronicle.

Entry forms can be found at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/library

For more information, or to submit your entry, email library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au

Entries can also be submitted in person or posted to: Wangaratta Library, 21 Docker Street Wangaratta, 3677.