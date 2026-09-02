Hotham, Falls Creek snow season closes this Sunday

Mount Hotham will officially close its snow season this Sunday 6 September, a month ahead of its scheduled closure on 4 October. Richard Phillips, Vail Australia's vice president and general manager of Hotham and Falls Creek, said the the earlier than expected closure was due to weather and snow conditions. Mt Hotham hasn't seen natural snowfalls for almost three weeks, with warm temperatures and significant rainfall reducing the resort's average snow depth this week to just 9cms with only one of the 14 lifts running. “We gave it everything we’ve got this winter," Mr Phillips said. “I'm incredibly proud of our mountain operations team, especially our snowmaking and grooming crews, who have done everything possible to keep the mountain open and enjoyable through a challenging winter. "Thanks to the snowmaking pipe upgrades completed over summer, we were able to make the most of every opportunity the season gave us. “To everyone who visited, worked on the mountain or supported Hotham this season, thank you. "We're already focused on next winter, and with Hotham's 75th anniversary coming up in 2027, we look forward to welcoming everyone back for a very special season.” Mt Hotham Chamber of Commerce president Steve Belli said while it was a disappointing end to a challenging season, the ski lift company had made the right call. "You really have to have a product you are able to sell, and unfortunately that has diminished at a great rate over recent weeks due to the wind, rain and warm weather," he said. "The experience has to be safe and enjoyable...people aren't going to come when there is nothing to come too. "On the flip side, the lift company has done a fantastic job to keep the season opened as long as it did. "They have really gone the extra yards making and shifting snow at every opportunity to extend the season as long as possible." Mr Belli said Hotham's 2026 snow season is the worst one he'd personally experienced since 2006. "It's been pretty savage...one of my businesses didn't even get opened this season and the others are between 40 to 80 per cent down," he said. According to official snowfall charts, Mt Hotham had 160cms of natural snowfall this season - opening with around 20cms in early June but losing it all in mid June to the start of July, with a foot of snow on July 4 rising to a maximum snow depth of 69cms on 13 August allowing most lifts and terrain open, before its dramatic and gradual drop to below 10cms this week. Visitation wise, Alpine Resorts Victoria indicates Mt Hotham's visitors for the season up until 23 August stood at 158,908 which is the second highest in the past decade behind 2022 with 171,971, but visitor days (overnight stays) of 259,444 was the third lowest in the past decade. Mr Belli said the figures reflect a very healthy day tripper market but fewer people staying on-mountain overnight and there needed to be more balance. Falls Creek to close Sunday 6 September Falls Creek alpine resort confirmed Thursday morning that it's snow season will also close this Sunday 6 September. The resort has not had any natural snowfalls since 12 August and as of Wednesday this week its average snow depth was 16cms with four lifts opened. Richard Phillips, Vail Australia's vice president and general manager of Hotham and Falls Creek, said he was proud of the Falls Creek team, who kept making snow right through to the final days of the season to give guests the best possible experience despite the challenging conditions. "Thanks to their efforts, we were able to offer skiing and snowboarding around Ruined Castle through to last week, along with good coverage at Drovers Dream to the last day, supported by years of investment in snowmaking infrastructure," he said. "Those improvements helped us provide quality terrain for everyone, from first-time skiers and snowboarders through to experienced skiers and snowboarders looking to make the most of their time on the mountain. "I'd like to thank our mountain operations teams for the hard work, dedication and long hours they've put in throughout the season. "Their commitment has helped create memorable experiences for our guests right to the very end. We also thank our staff, guests and the Falls Creek community for their support this season. "Epic Australia Pass holders can continue to make the most of their Pass at Perisher, as well as Northern Hemisphere resorts this 2026/27 season. "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Falls Creek in 2027." Hotham fun is sun raises $4000 for CFA Mt Hotham hosted its second Bird Bath Pond Skim event on Monday 31 August, drawing competitors and spectators alike to one of the resort’s most entertaining spring events. The popular friendly competition saw 154 participants attempt to cross the pond at the base of Summit, with showcases of creativity, courage, skill, and a bit of luck. Prizes were distributed for best dressed, biggest stack, best skim and more. Guests, community members and staff gathered pond-side to support the riders. Beyond the excitement of skims and stacks, registration fees from the event and a sausage sizzle raised more than $4000 for the Hotham and Dinner Plain Country Fire Authority (CFA), an important cause supporting the volunteers and organisation that play a vital role in protecting the alpine community. The event highlighted the vibrant Hotham community and was a special way for guests, employees, and community members to come together for a good cause.