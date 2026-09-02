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Hotham, Falls Creek snow season closes this Sunday

<p>WET AND WILD: Hundreds of spectators cheered on competitors in the second annual Bird Bath Pond Skim event at Mt Hotham on Monday this week. PHOTO: Chris Hocking</p>\\n
<p>WET AND WILD: Hundreds of spectators cheered on competitors in the second annual Bird Bath Pond Skim event at Mt Hotham on Monday this week. PHOTO: Chris Hocking</p>\\n

WET AND WILD: Hundreds of spectators cheered on competitors in the second annual Bird Bath Pond Skim event at Mt Hotham on Monday this week. PHOTO: Chris Hocking

Warm weather, rain erode snow, end season month earlier than scheduled
Jeff Zeuschner
September 2, 2026 • 11:00
Updated, September 3, 2026 • 12:21

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