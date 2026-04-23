Have you been inspired to enhance a dam on your property but not sure where to start?

Join Edi-Black Range Catchment Group and local expert Sally Day at their upcoming free landcare event on Sunday, 26 April from 1-3pm.

Here you will learn how to fence off and plant your farm dam for water quality and biodiversity benefits.

During the session you will learn about:

- Identifying your dam’s zones for planning.

- Fencing and site preparation.

- Stock water decisions.

- Access points - for emergency water, weed management and dam maintenance.

- Where and what to plant.

Afternoon tea will also be provided.

Registrations are essential.

To register visit events.humanitix.com/transforming-your-farm-dams or contact Penny on mobile 0427 613 970 or by email penny@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au.