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Have you been inspired to enhance a dam on your property but not sure where to start?
Join Edi-Black Range Catchment Group and local expert Sally Day at their upcoming free landcare event on Sunday, 26 April from 1-3pm.
Here you will learn how to fence off and plant your farm dam for water quality and biodiversity benefits.
During the session you will learn about:
- Identifying your dam’s zones for planning.
- Fencing and site preparation.
- Stock water decisions.
- Access points - for emergency water, weed management and dam maintenance.
- Where and what to plant.
Afternoon tea will also be provided.
Registrations are essential.
To register visit events.humanitix.com/transforming-your-farm-dams or contact Penny on mobile 0427 613 970 or by email penny@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au.