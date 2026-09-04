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With the Victorian election fast approaching there are standout political concerns for regional Victoria according to Google Trends data.

Public transport and cost of living have historically topped the charts according to Google Trends searches on key political concerns relevant for regional Victoria.

However, there was a historic spike for public transport in December 2025 and and following a drop in February, it rose to an all time high in April this year.

In December 2025 the Victorian government announced $11.5 billion in revenue for the Suburban Rail Loop, at a time regional transport such as the Albury train line continue to advocate for better services.

It was revealed in August 2026 that a 1 per cent annual public transport fare levy was not disclosed by the state government.

In April this year the government announced free public transport in response to the fuel crisis, a consequence of the war in the Middle East.

Although free travel was welcome, it had a downside with a surge in demand on regional and metro public transport services.

At the time then Premier Jacinta Allan said, "I do acknowledge that our regional and our metropolitan trains are busier than they have been because public transport is free".

The Liberal Nationals Coalition has promised to address overcrowding on the Albury line train service.

If elected, the Coalition will provide five additional V/Line VLocity sets, providing 1110 seats overall for the service to operate longer trains.

The cost of living continues to bite and google searches peaked in May this year, which coincided with the Reserve Bank Australia's cash rate rise to 4.35 per cent.

However, with no monthly increases since May, the interest in the cost of living search term has dropped.

The previous high interest period for cost of living on Google Trends was back in 2022 when inflation hit an all time high 7.86 per cent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for that year, the highest since 1990.

Other political interest points for regional Victorians include water management, healthcare services, regional development, infrastructure investment, housing affordability, and agricultural policy.