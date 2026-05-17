North East travel agents say bookings remain steady and, in some cases, locals are increasingly turning to professional advice as global tensions and fuel costs influence the travel landscape.

Alex Lee, senior travel consultant at Travel and Cruise North East, said recent events in the Middle East had encouraged more people to seek expert help when planning trips.

“We are seeing people that may have traditionally booked their own travel arrangements coming to us as travel agents to handle their bookings given the uncertainty with the Middle East situation,” she said.

“Having an expert to offer advice and manage travel arrangements is really invaluable at this time.”

Despite concerns around rising fuel prices and ongoing conflict, Ms Lee said overall booking numbers were holding firm compared to previous years.

“Bookings are much the same as last year,” she said.

“We are lucky to have some wonderful globe-trotting clients that are still travelling regardless of the Middle East conflict.

“There are still plenty of great countries to visit and some wonderful Australian holiday options available too.”

Ms Lee said while some airlines had introduced surcharges in response to fuel costs, airfares had not risen as sharply as some travellers expected.

“Many airlines have added some surcharges to their fares given the current fuel pricing, but we are still seeing regular airline sale fares popping up,” she said.

“Qantas released some great Asia airfare specials this week, so flights have not really increased as much as people may think.”

Ms Lee said airfare prices were likely to continue fluctuating and encouraged travellers to book early where possible.

“In any case it’s always best to book flights as early as you can to get the best airfare,” she said.

“Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer.

“So if you’re thinking of booking a trip, just do it, and book via an expert travel agent to make the process easy.”

HelloWorld Travel owner Renee Nightingale emphasised that her team across Albury, Wodonga and Wangaratta are working behind the scenes everyday monitoring flight schedules, supplier updates and global events to support their clients.

"With the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including the conflict involving Iran, their role has become even more critical—proactively managing changes, re-routing itineraries via Asia or the USA where needed, and assisting with refunds or postponements," she said.

"And it’s not just this situation—recent events like the Dubai floods, volcanic disruptions in Bali and the lasting impacts of COVID-19 all highlight how unpredictable travel can be."

Ms Nightingale also notes that many travellers are unaware that travel insurance often does not cover acts of war, making expert guidance even more essential.

From flights and accommodation to tours and insurance navigation, having a trusted travel agent removes the stress and ensures clients have someone in their corner when it matters most.