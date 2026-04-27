Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) has appointed Tom Mulvaney as its new chief executive officer, and he will commence on 15 June.

Operating across North East Victoria and Southern New South Wales, UMFC supports children, young people, individuals and families as a local community service organisation focused on positive and sustainable outcomes.

Mr Mulvaney is an experienced executive leader and registered psychologist, bringing more than 20 years’ experience across mental health, child, youth and family services.

He has held senior leadership roles with leading organisations including Movember, Beyond Blue and Family Life, where he led service innovation, strategy and large-scale service delivery across teams of more than 200 staff.

UMFC board chair Dean Bocquet said Mr Mulvaney stood out through a highly competitive recruitment process for both his capability and his values-led approach to leadership.

“Tom brings a depth of experience across community services, along with a genuine commitment to improving outcomes for individuals, families and communities,” he said.

“He is a thoughtful and grounded leader, with a strong focus on people, culture and impact.

"We are confident he is the right person to lead UMFC into its next phase.”

Mr Mulvaney said he was excited to be joining UMFC and contributing to the organisation’s important work across the region.

“UMFC has a strong reputation for supporting communities with place-based care, respect and collaborating for impact,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the board, staff our partners and community to build on that legacy and to continue delivering meaningful outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Mr Mulvaney also brings a strong connection to the region, with family based in Wangaratta, and a genuine appreciation for the local community.