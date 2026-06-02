Dozens of sheep are being killed by dingoes wild dogs across the King Valley with farmers having to keep watch around the clock to protect their flocks.

Sensor activated cameras are being use to alert farmers and attacks are taking place at any time, day or night.

A rise in attack incidents have occurred on properties over the last five weeks between Cheshunt, Carboor, Carboor Upper, Whorouly South and Whorouly East.

Carboor farmer Harry Bussell said every single sheep farmer has been impacted over the last few weeks ranging from 10 to 20 each farm at this stage.

"Incidents are in the unusually high numbers that I haven't seen before in my lifetime," Mr Bussell said.

"It is happening all hours of the day and at my property it was early morning and at the Geoffrey Holmes' property it was just after milking cows at 4am."

A government-employed wild dog trapper has had some degree of success in reducing the insurgence from the dogs but many cattle have been either injured or killed.

"The trapper has done a magnificent job with many in Whorouly South, one at Caboor Upper, several at Cheshunt, and about five at Nug Nug," he said.

Farmers have managed to kill minimal numbers and Mr Bussell indicated more needs to be done at a government level.

Mr Bussell said the reasons for the spike in dog attack numbers is unclear and a theory is that numbers have risen further south and pushed them north.

As wild dogs usually find the high country as their preferred habitat, Mr Bussell said there is another theory that there is a lack of food in the bush which has pushed them out.

He said there is a large network of cameras in the area and last week at Whorouly South there was a female seen on camera with eight pups following.

"It has an enormous toll on farmers because some are spending 12 hours during the night on guard," he said.

"If the camera network is activated during the night, they're out of bed and they're off.

"I've had to sew some livestock up, I've had to shoot some to euthanise them.

"It was about a month ago that I shot the dog at my place but it had wreaked havoc before I knew.

"We don't think this problem is going away and the farmers who I am around think that because the dog numbers have risen in the (national) park area, we're going to have to live with this problem which is costly."

The last aerial pest animal baiting program occurred in Victoria in October 2024 with 414km baited and 3637 baited deployed across the North East and Gippsland.

One of the cited risks of the 1080 baits was the potential impacts to the Spot-tailed Quoll population and caution was part of the baiting approval conditions under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

This year's ground pest animal baiting or Vertebrate Species Management Program in Victoria's high country began on 1 March and is due to cease on 1 July.