Wangaratta team VB’s Mob has returned from FightMND’s Daniher’s Drive having raised $17,538.51 so far this year, passing its $15,000 goal. The team was made up of members of the Bourke and Michelini families, who took part in loving memory of Vicki Bourke/Michelini, whose life was cut short by motor neurone disease (MND) in July 2025. Kerri Michelini described the experience as “life changing”. “Very emotional but uplifting at the same time,” she said. This year’s Drive travelled to South Australia for the first time, with VB’s Mob joining 250 cars and teams - and the Daniher’s Drive as a whole has raised $1.1 million so far this year. Kerri said the atmosphere among participants was positive and overwhelming, but in a heart-warming way. “Just imagine 250 people together in the same room, with the same lived experience," she said. "It was like one big family." Among the highlights was meeting Jan, Bec and Loz Daniher. Ian ‘Pa’ Bourke said one of his highlights was receiving plenty of hugs from a group known as the ‘Mad Cows’ from Goolwa. The team was also presented with the ‘Spirit of the Drive’ award by the Goolwa group, and Pa said the conversations, shared life stories and new connections with “lifelong” friends were also memorable. Pa said taking part was a fitting way to honour his wife, who loved to travel and was a long-time supporter of FightMND. “She would nag me every year to make sure we had the latest beanies,” he said. Kerri said attending on behalf of the family felt “absolutely imperative”. “To be given the opportunity to be involved and share our life story with others was to honour Mum and her journey,” she said. “Although it was our first Daniher’s Drive, it was also comforting that we could support others that are on the same journey. “For me personally, it did help bring some closure to our healing.” Kerri said it was comforting to know that the ‘All Stars science team’ is working to find treatments and a cure for MND. Pa said it is very humbling to think that the money raised could be used to allow future sufferers to live longer and to also have a better quality of life, which will also ease the burden on carers and health care workers. The family said the Wangaratta community had been tremendous in the lead-up to the trip, along with family and friends from across Australia. “It is very humbling that our local community is still continuing to include and support us and offering opportunities for future fundraising events,” Kerri said. “We could not have ‘played on’ for Neale without everyone’s ongoing support.” Vehicle sponsors included North East Fasteners, Wangaratta Club, Ussher Plumbing and Roofing, Insite Real Estate and the Railway Hotel. Worklocker donated the team’s VB’s Mob tops, while EDGE FM and The Chronicle supported the team with promotion and marketing for awareness. The team gave a special mention to Nick and his team at Vital Signs, who provided vehicle signage on behalf of all the business sponsors. They also thanked sponsors who chose to remain anonymous. Kerri said MND was not going away anytime soon and it was important to keep talking to people to help spread awareness and education. “We must educate others and have belief that one day we will all have played a part in finding a cure,” she said. “We must continue conversations about MND and continue the support for everyone, including family and friends caring for and/or living with someone suffering from ‘the beast’. Pa said don’t forget, MND is still there when the beanies are packed away for the summer. VB’s Mob plans to return next year. “We will be back again, and bigger than ever,” Pa said. “We are a part of the Daniher’s Drive family now and being around them makes life seem a little easier, and but a lot more comforting.” The team thanked its sponsors and donors from the wider community, family and friends, and, above all, FightMND, the Daniher family, and the MND staff and volunteers who organised the event. Asked what Vicki would have thought, Kerri said her mother would be very proud. “Although not expecting the attention, and perhaps feeling a little embarrassed by it all, she would be enjoying it all the way, maybe shouting out a ‘whoo hoo’ or ‘yiha’ at times,” she said. The team hopes more local businesses will come on board for 2027. Three teams on this year’s Drive each raised more than $150,000, and the family said it would be great to think the community could one day match those efforts. “Remember it’s not about us, it’s about past, present and future sufferers of MND and how we can help eliminate this horrible disease,” Pa said. As part of their ongoing fundraising efforts for MND, VB's Mob is set to host a sausage sizzle at Maxishine Car Wash in Appin Street this Saturday 21 November, with proceeds supporting the FightMND campaign, pop down to buy a snag and drink, MND beanie or a raffle ticket for your chance to WIN a Jayco Van worth $46,040. People wanting to get involved or support future fundraising events can contact Kerri on 0455 504 407 or visit https://support.fightmnd.org.au/fundraisers/vbsmob.