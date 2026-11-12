VCE students ticking off final exams

Wangaratta's 2026 VCE students are winding down their exam period, with the final few testing times for the cohort scheduled for early next week. While many performance exams were held through October, the first written task for all students who are sitting exams was the traditional three-hour English exam on 27 October. Other subjects have followed over the past six weeks, and next week will see the schedule completed with exams such as food studies, Italian and foundation maths. VCE Results and ATAR advice will be available to students from 7am on Thursday 10 December.