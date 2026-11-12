Social media
Home page>News>VCE students ticking off...
News

VCE students ticking off final exams

<p>WHAT A FEELING: Wangaratta High School students Merlin Tzaros, Levi Zachariou and Lachie Pensak celebrate finishing an exam, held at the Tone Road GOTAFE campus this week.</p>\\n
<p>WHAT A FEELING: Wangaratta High School students Merlin Tzaros, Levi Zachariou and Lachie Pensak celebrate finishing an exam, held at the Tone Road GOTAFE campus this week.</p>\\n

WHAT A FEELING: Wangaratta High School students Merlin Tzaros, Levi Zachariou and Lachie Pensak celebrate finishing an exam, held at the Tone Road GOTAFE campus this week.

Exams nearly done for 2026 VCE students.
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
News

Nine in contest

Nine in contest
Nine in contest
News

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
News

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health
Lindsey goes the distance for mental health