Saturday's Project 365 event, 'Above the Noise', has been relocated from the top of the Co-Store carpark to the Glass House at the Wangaratta Turf Club, due to forecast rain. The group posted to social media on Tuesday evening about the change, assuring locals that "the party is going ahead". While ticket refunds have been offered, Project 365 founder Pete Rourke said ticket-holders remained keen to attend, and the change had not stopped further sales. "The show must go on, so we'll pivot and continue - we're looking forward to it," he said. "People have booked accommodation, and this change means there is still a show to go to. "We've got a pretty good, united team, and we've come up with this solution. "We still want to bring the community together; it's been a tough four or five weeks for our community, and now heading into Christmas, this will be a great chance for people to connect." Project 365's post also suggested that the Co-Store carpark concept could be revisited in the New Year. "All the hard work has been done in terms of that venue, so we'll have a look after this event, and maybe check out the landscape after March next year," Pete said. Saturday's event, running from 6pm to 11pm, will feature the same planned line-up of six music acts, and there will be food available, with BYO picnic food welcome. It will also feature lawn games and a playground for the kids, with plenty of seating and free onsite parking. All existing tickets remain valid, and tickets are still available online at https://events.humanitix.com/above-the-noise and at the gate.