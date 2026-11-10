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Victorian Socialists contesting Ovens Valley for first time

*Copy_Bronwyn Murphy - Victorian Socialists_Image001_82157
*Copy_Bronwyn Murphy - Victorian Socialists_Image001_82157
*Copy_Bronwyn Murphy - Victorian Socialists_Image001_82157
Candidate Bronwyn Murphy running because "sick of seeing working-class people struggle"
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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