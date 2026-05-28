A former Wangaratta local is extending her arms and offering a rewarding opportunity for people in the rural city to volunteer and aid remote communities in Fiji.

Janine Maree Atkinson is based across the islands in the country helping less fortunate families and children by various means.

The former teacher does anything from buying books and assisting children in learning to read, helping young girls get to university, providing clothing and farming tools to providing transportation for farmers who would traditionally be required to walk 5km to get basic supplies.

Ms Atkinson receives donations from helpers within the North East including Wangaratta’s Dot Dean and Corowa’s Julianna Whyte, who donate laptops for university students in the area.

Her work goes across several key places including the Coral Coast, Namosi, Nadi Nakavu village and Belo village.

The Wangaratta High School alum said anyone from the rural city with an interest in helping others had the chance to come down and assist her with access to free accommodation provided.

“They can assist in many areas including reading with a child, simple house repairs for leaking rooftops, or providing items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, it is varied and flexible,” she said.

Ms Atkinson said volunteers would also have the opportunity to visit the remote wilderness at Bamboo Park Namosi.

Anyone interested in exploring this opportunity can reach out to Ms Atkinson via Facebook (Janine Maree Atkinson).