Wangaratta Concert Band to present its annual spring concert

Music lovers are in for an exciting afternoon with the Wangaratta Concert Band performing its annual spring concert this Sunday 6 September. The concert will be held at the Wangaratta Uniting Church Hall from 2pm and will feature the full concert band, along with a selection of smaller ensembles and duos. A special guest for this year's concert is accomplished Australian musician and composer Kara Williams, who will join the band both as a conductor and performer. Ms Williams began learning clarinet at Wangaratta High School in 1982 and has since enjoyed an exciting and varied career as a professional woodwind multi-instrumentalist, music educator, music arranger, adjudicator, and ensemble director - including a 24 year career as a full-time musician, Defence Force School of Music instructor/training administrator and bandmaster in the Royal Australian Navy Band. Ms Williams began composing original music in 2020, initially writing pieces for one of her regional New South Wales primary school bands. She now has more than 30 published works spanning concert band, strings, chamber, and vocal music. Her compositions have been selected for state band championship test lists around Australia and have been performed internationally. She is an AMC Associate Represented Artist and a member of the Music Arrangers Guild of Australia. Among the works to be performed during the afternoon will be Ms Williams' own “Bin Chicken Ballet”, while the wider program will take audiences on a musical journey through a variety of genres, including movie soundtracks, pop, jazz, and classical music. The concert is free to attend, with music commencing at 2pm, light refreshments will be served following the performance. For further information, visit the Wangaratta Concert Band's Facebook page or contact wangconcertband@gmail.com.