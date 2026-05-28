Wangaratta’s oldest sporting club will mark a major milestone this weekend, inviting the community to join a day of sport, family fun and celebration.

The Wangaratta Hockey Club will celebrate its 119th birthday on Saturday, 30 May, with a community carnival at Cathedral College.

Committee member Kylie Samson said the event had been designed as a family-friendly day open to everyone.

“We’ve tried to make it something the whole community can come along to, not just hockey players,” she said.

The day will begin with junior matches, with the under-14s at 8.15am, followed by the under-7s at 9.30am and the under-10s at 10am.

All Wangaratta teams will also play home games throughout the day, creating a full schedule of hockey.

Free jumping castles will be available for children, while stalls from sponsors including Western Cycles and Intersport will add to the atmosphere.

The event will also include a hockey-themed stall, face and nail painting, coloured hairspray and appearances from Blaze the Dragon to keep younger visitors entertained.

Food and refreshments will be central to the day, with the club's new food van and coffee machine.

Egg and bacon rolls and coffee will be available from 8.30am.

A raffle and auction with a range of prizes will add to the celebrations.

Kylie said the anniversary is about more than the club’s history, it is a chance to highlight its place in the wider sporting community.

“We want to show people there is an alternative to football and netball,” she said.

“Hockey is a really inclusive, family sport."

Kylie said the club places strong emphasis on enjoyment alongside competition.

“While we always want to win, we also want our kids to have fun and enjoy the sport," she said.

"That family-friendly atmosphere is really what the club is about.

“We want the wider community to feel welcome, it’s a great chance to come and see what we’re all about.”

*

What's On In Brief

*Market in the Hall

Market in the Hall is on Saturday, 30 May in St Patrick's Hall on Ford Street from 9am–1pm, featuring fabulous local vendors, a free cuppa and chat in the “cuppa corner,” and tasty eats including egg and bacon rolls, snags in bread, and burgers from the Wangaratta Woodchoppers BBQ.

*

Wardrobe swap at Zac's Place

Join in a community-driven wardrobe swap at Zac’s Place on Saturday, 30 May, from 10am to 1pm at Zac’s Place, 1–3 Wills Street, all proceeds will go directly to the Wang Night Shelter, which is preparing to operate for its eighth year this winter, the event has no entry fee and will operate as cash only.

*

Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available. For more information visit the market's Facebook page or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Marmungun Rock Ceremony

Marmungun Rock Ceremony will be held on Sunday, 31 May from 11am at Apex Park, featuring a Welcome to Country, traditional performances and the unveiling of a carved handprint honouring Wangaratta’s 2026 Citizen of the Year as part of National Reconciliation Week.

*

Victoria Welsh Choir

The Victoria Welsh Choir will perform at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, 31 May at 2:30pm, celebrating the rich musical tradition of Wales with a lively program of hymns, ballads, show tunes and Celtic favourites.

*

Still Life exhibition at gallery

This is your final chance to view local artist group, GANEAA's (Goulburn and North East Artists Alliance) exhibition titled 'Still Life' at the Bainz Gallery (foyer of Wangaratta Library), open during library hours.

*

Drag Paint & Sip

Drag Paint & Sip Wangaratta will be held on Sunday, 31 May from 5pm–8pm at The Vine Hotel, offering a fun and creative night of guided painting, drinks and live drag performances.

*

Ruins in Reverse exhibition

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' exhibition, a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised, is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.