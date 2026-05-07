North East Mental Health and Wellbeing Local centres are set to expand their services to those affected by the January Walwa fires in a push to assist more fire affected residents.

Wangaratta, Benalla and Mansfield Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals have been expanded to cater for residents within the Towong Shire, who were heavily affected by the Walwa fires some four months ago.

Wellways general manager of Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals Cat Hunt said free and flexible support will be provided to those in need.

“Alongside local partners and organisations who know these communities deeply, we will offer counselling, peer support and practical help — delivered in ways that meet people where they are,” she said.

Locals provide free support and treatment for adults experiencing mental illness or psychological distress.

You don’t need a Medicare card or GP referral to access care at a Local.

Communities can access support now by calling the statewide Locals intake service, Partners in Wellbeing, on 1300 375 330. Support will be expanded to face-to-face appointments or by visiting staff in the community.

Services will operate Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, with face-to-face appointments available at least three days per week.

The expanded services will operate until 30 June, 2027.

The expansion forms part of a $4.9m investment under the joint state and federal government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements support package.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain said she would continue to work closely with the state government to ensure Victorians affected by fire continue to receive support.

“I visited impacted communities in Victoria earlier this year and saw first-hand the devastation for communities,” she said.

“The mental health impacts from these sorts of events don’t go away overnight and I’m pleased to see mental health services being delivered where they are needed most.”

A total of 24 Victorian Local Government Areas were included as part of the DRFA support package, which didn’t include Rural City of Wangaratta residents affected by a December Markwood fire, which didn’t meet set thresholds.

Last month Garry Nash & Co Real Estate, AgBiz Care and Alpine Outreach launched a 2025-26 Bushfire &Flood Recovery Appeal which provides outreach services to fire affected areas who had fallen through the gaps of disaster support.