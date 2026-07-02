Wangaratta will mark NAIDOC Week with a community gathering celebrating 50 years of NAIDOC and the strength of local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

The free event will be held at Apex Park on Thursday, 9 July from 10am and is open to the whole community.

The day will begin with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, followed by live entertainment, food, market stalls, and activities for children.

A highlight of this year’s program is a performance by Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara pop-soul artist Isaiah Firebrace who won The X Factor Australia in 2016 and was a finalist in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.

Firebrace is committed to Aboriginal youth mentorship and cultural education and when not on tour he hosts music workshops for young people in regional communities.

In 2021, he presented a 290,000-signature petition to Parliament advocating for Aboriginal history to be taught in schools.

This year’s theme, Fifty Years of Deadly, recognises the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders, communities, and organisations over the past five decades.

It also aims for the next generation to stay connected to culture and Country.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said council is pleased to be partnering with other agencies to deliver this community event.

“While NAIDOC Week marks 50 years of national recognition, it also acknowledges tens of thousands of years of First Nations culture and connection to Country," she said.

"In Wangaratta, the guidance and legacy of Elders is reflected in projects like Marmungun Rock and the Bullawah Trail and in our ongoing commitment to reconciliation.”

The Wangaratta NAIDOC Week event is supported by community partners including Victorian Aboriginal Child and Community Agency, Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service, Inclusive Direction, Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation, Northeast Health Wangaratta, and Rural City of Wangaratta.

Community members are encouraged to attend and take part in the celebration.