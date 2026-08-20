Wangaratta Show organisers are proceeding with planning for the annual event's poultry section, amid Australia's H5 bird flu outbreak.

Both the Royal Adelaide Show and Melbourne Royal Show announced earlier this month that they would cancel bird competitions and exhibits amid rising bird flu numbers.

However, Wangaratta Show secretary Charmane Bennett said the poultry section had been included in the schedule for the 9 and 10 October event at the Showgrounds, and at this stage would go ahead with all necessary biosecurity measures in place.

"Unless we hear anything to the contrary, we will proceed with plans for poultry to be part of the show," she said.

While the virus has spread to five states, with the bulk of the infections reported in South Australia, all detections to date have been in wild birds, with no detections in poultry or the wider agriculture industry.

There are currently 70 detections in Victoria.

Greg Vonarx, who runs the poultry section for the Wangaratta Show and for agricultural shows in Corowa and Rutherglen, confirmed that all required biosecurity measures, including disinfectant foot baths at both doors, would be employed for the events.

"At this stage nothing has got into the poultry, which is good - it's just migratory birds, mostly located on the coast," he said.

Mr Vonarx said he believed it was also hoped that the approaching warmer spring conditions would reduce the impact of bird flu.

"If everybody does the right thing and follows all the biosecurity recommendations, including covering pens to make sure migratory birds don't get in, we won't have a problem," he said.