The CleanPeak Wangaratta Solar Farm was officially opened last Thursday by Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant, with the ribbon cutting event attended by community leaders, project partners and Traditional Owners.

Located in North Wangaratta, the 38MWdc Wangaratta Solar Farm has been operating since late 2025 and represents a major investment in renewable energy infrastructure for North East Victoria.

Designed and built by CleanPeak Energy, the project combines 33MW of grid-connected solar generation with a dedicated renewable energy connection supporting the nearby Alpine MDF manufacturing facility.

Situated across about 74 hectares of industrial land in North Wangaratta, the solar farm includes more than 70,000 Longi 540-watt solar panels mounted on Nextracker sun-tracking systems that follow the sun’s daily movement to maximise energy generation.

While being designated industrial land, the Wangaratta Solar Farm also supports agricultural activity with about 300 sheep grazing onsite.

This dual use benefits both the sheep who enjoy the shade provided by the solar infrastructure and the land which is expected to see biodiversity improvements over time due to the controlled grazing.

The ribbon cutting ceremony featured a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony conducted by Uncle Dozer Atkinson of the Bangerang People, recognising the cultural significance of the land and the importance of respectful collaboration throughout the project.

CleanPeak Energy founder and CEO Philip Graham said the project demonstrates how regional renewable energy developments can deliver long-term environmental, economic and community benefits.

“The Wangaratta Solar Farm is an important milestone for CleanPeak Energy and for the broader transition to renewable energy in regional Australia,” Mr Graham said.

“This project not only delivers reliable clean energy into the local electricity network, but also creates local employment opportunities, supports regional industry and strengthens our long-term presence in Wangaratta.”

The project is capable of generating about 75GWh of renewable energy annually (inclusive of the Alpine MDF connection), enough to avoid close to 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

The site also incorporates a 5MW/22MWh battery energy storage system connected to Alpine MDF via a dedicated 1.5km private high-voltage connection, helping support the manufacturer’s renewable energy and sustainability targets.

Construction of the Wangaratta Solar Farm commenced in 2024 following extensive planning and development works.

Key project milestones included major civil works and first pile in April 2024, the installation of the Nextracker racking system and solar panels in August 2024, completion of the switch yard and energisation in March 2025, with commissioning and gradual energisation over the year.

The 20 MWh BESS to Alpine MDF was commissioned in January 2026.

CleanPeak Energy has also strengthened its local presence through the opening of a Wangaratta office in 2025, providing a regional base for its team working across renewable energy projects in North East Victoria.

The company has additionally partnered with Merriwa, an organisation supporting employment opportunities for people with disability.

Merriwa team members contributed to landscaping and planting works at the Wangaratta site as part of CleanPeak’s broader commitment to social procurement and inclusive employment.

“This is a practical example of how development in Wangaratta can balance industry, community, and local land use, “ Cr Grant said.

"Developments of this scale bring real economic and social benefits the municipality by engaging local enterprises such as Merriwa Industries.”