Wangaratta West Combined Probus Club big city adventure

Some 33 members and friends of the Wangaratta West Combined Probus Club this month enjoyed an exciting four-day trip to Melbourne, packed with fine dining, iconic sights, and memorable adventures. Day One: Italian Delights and City Views The journey began at 9am on 6 October when the group boarded their bus at The Terrace, Respect Retirement Village. Under the expert guidance of coach driver Henry, they headed straight to Brunetti Classico Carlton for a true Italian lunch featuring handmade pastries and delectable pasta. Following an extended lunch—which included a verbal history of the establishment—the group admired the vast array of fancy cakes on display. Arriving at their accommodation at the View Hotel on St Kilda Road, Henry pointed out notable landmarks along the way, with the hotel overlooking the Albert Cricket Ground against a backdrop of city skyscrapers. A buffet-style dinner concluded the first day. Day Two: Nature, History, and Iconic Streets On the second day, Henry transported the group to the Royal Botanic Gardens, widely attributed to curator W.R. Guilfoyle. After boarding shuttle buses for a 30-minute narrated tour and a morning coffee, the group walked across the road to the Shrine of Remembrance. Exploring the multi-level memorial with the help of helpful volunteers, members visited the sanctuary where the words "GREATER LOVE HATH NO MAN" are embedded in the Stone of Remembrance. They witnessed the symbolic Ray of Light, an aperture designed to cast a single ray of sunlight hitting the word "LOVE" at 11:00 am every 11th of November. Opened in 1934 between the two world wars, the war memorial left a profound impression. The morning's activities wrapped up with free time on iconic Acland Street, St Kilda, for lunch, shopping, and exploring. Day Three: The Q Train and Coastal Scenery Day three took the travelers along the Princes Freeway and past Corio Quay Road in North Geelong to view the mainland terminal of the Spirit of Tasmania. Heading onward to Drysdale, the group boarded the Q Train for a three-legged, three-hour journey featuring rolling hills, views of Swan Bay, and a delicious five-course lunch on the way to Queenscliff before returning to Drysdale. On the return trip to St Kilda, Henry drove through one of the city's new tunnels, noting the surprisingly light traffic due to expensive tolls—prompting reflections from the group on state infrastructure and road costs. Day Four: Safari Adventure and Return Home The final day of the trip brought a westbound journey to the Werribee Open Range Zoo. A safari bus took members through the paddocks to view iconic grassland animals, including zebras, deer, ostriches, hippos, and elegant giraffes. Following the safari, the group stopped in Wallan for a late lunch before arriving back at The Terrace in the late afternoon. Passengers offered their sincere thanks to driver Henry for his helpful assistance, engaging commentaries, and skillful driving throughout a wonderful four days in Melbourne and its surrounds.