It’s the same beloved organics store, only better.

Wangaratta Wholefoods invite customers – new and returning – to celebrate their much-anticipated store expansion this Saturday 16 May from 9am to 2pm.

After weeks of hard labor, the store has doubled in size, accommodating more fridge and freezer space, user-friendly layout changes and a fresh new look.

Wholefoods director Kacey O'Callaghan said these changes will offer an improved shopping experience for customers.

“Over the years, our customers have continued asking for more products, more space and more variety, and we reached a point where we’ve had to grow to meet those needs,” she said.

“The expansion has allowed us to make healthy, organic and nutrient-dense food more accessible to families in our area, while still keeping the warm, community-focused feel that Wholefoods Wangaratta has always been known for.”

Kacey said the grand reopening is designed to "feel like a celebration for the whole community", with plenty of things for customers to look forward to.

The first 50 customers who spend over $150 will receive a free goodie bag full of your favourite products.

Free product tastings, colour matching from INIKA makeup, and a spin of the 'Everyone's a Winner' spinning wheel are also on the agenda.

Little ones are covered with free face painting from RiverArts King Valley and free icy poles.

Celebrating alongside their customers, Kacey said they owe it all to the incredible support of the community.

"This expansion is a reflection of what can happen when a community gets behind a local business, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey," she said.