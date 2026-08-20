The Warby Engine Club is celebrating a significant milestone this year: 50 years of preserving Australia’s mechanical heritage.

What started as a group of men gathered at a shed at Glenrowan on the evening of 2 September 1976 has since transpired into a 48-strong club united by a common interest.

The club is fortunate to still have four active members who attended that inaugural meeting, 50 years on.

From engines, tractors and vehicles to other collectibles, club members have dedicated up to half a century of life toward preserving old machinery.

The Warby Engine Club will celebrate the milestone with dinner at a local venue, bringing members together to reflect on the club’s history, friendships and achievements over the past five decades.

Club president Steven Wright said their door is always open to new members.

"Club members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and are always willing to share their expertise with others," he said.

With today's high-tech engines evolving from "simple early internal combustion engines", Steven said preserving engine history is important for the vitalisation of the machinery industry.

Not to mention, restoring old engines will quickly become an "addictive" hobby, according to Steven.

"Many examples of vintage machinery and collectibles still sit in sheds, waiting to be restored and shared with the public," he said.

"Restoring old machinery is deeply satisfying, especially knowing it may run for another half-century or longer.

"By restoring the past, we preserve it for future generations."

Steven said anyone with an interest in preserving the machinery and mechanical history of the past for future generations is encouraged to get involved.

For more information, contact the club through its Facebook page or contact Steven on 0457 734 355.