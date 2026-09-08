Warm show of support for Milawa school's tradition

When Craig Kerlin arrived mid-winter to take up the acting principal role at Milawa Primary School, he was introduced to the tradition of Pie Warmer Day. Each Monday and Friday during winter, Milawa students are invited to bring along foil-wrapped lunches such as pies, sausage rolls, pizza pockets and toasted sandwiches, which are then heated in the school's pie-warmer by grade five and six students and sorted into class groups. Helping to boost the life skills of older students, while ensuring a warming lunch on cold winter days for all those who take part, it's a popular concept at Milawa. However, when the school's trusty old pie warmer reached the end of its life, the twice-weekly hot lunch came to an abrupt halt. Enter North East Fasteners' Dave James, whose daughters Charlotte and Ivy are among the Milawa students who relish Pie Warmer Day. When word reached Dave that the school would need to fundraise for a new pie warmer, he stepped in on behalf of the business. A donation of $1000 covered the purchase of a new, commercial-grade pie warmer sourced through Fletchers Supplies, and tested and tagged by JCS Electrical, to keep the warm lunches rolling. While the final Pie Warmer day was held last week before the onset of spring, the new equipment has been welcomed by the school's 63 students. "The old one had drawers, but you can see into the new one, so it's much better," grade six student Cooper Bennett said. "It's really good, and makes things easier," fellow grade six Anna Conroy said. Mr Kerlin said the donation was a fantastic example of local kindness supporting the school community.