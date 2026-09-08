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Warm show of support for Milawa school's tradition

<p>WELCOME DONATION: Dave James from North East Fasteners, Milawa Primary School students Charlotte James (grade five), Cooper Bennett (grade six), Ivy James (grade two) and Anna Conroy (grade six), and acting principal Craig Kerlin, show off the school\\'s new pie-warmer. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>WELCOME DONATION: Dave James from North East Fasteners, Milawa Primary School students Charlotte James (grade five), Cooper Bennett (grade six), Ivy James (grade two) and Anna Conroy (grade six), and acting principal Craig Kerlin, show off the school\\'s new pie-warmer. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

WELCOME DONATION: Dave James from North East Fasteners, Milawa Primary School students Charlotte James (grade five), Cooper Bennett (grade six), Ivy James (grade two) and Anna Conroy (grade six), and acting principal Craig Kerlin, show off the school's new pie-warmer. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Pie Warmer Day will continue at Milawa thanks to North East Fasteners.
Simone Kerwin
September 8, 2026 • 10:38
Updated, September 8, 2026 • 10:38

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