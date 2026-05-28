Dinah Wines will be offering visitors a warm winter welcome during Roam Rutherglen over the King’s Birthday weekend, with mulled wine by the glass set to feature at the Wahgunyah cellar door.

The annual festival will run on 6 and 7 June and brings wine lovers to cellar doors across the Rutherglen region for a weekend of tastings, music and regional hospitality.

For Dinah Wines, the mulled wine is expected to be a fitting addition to the cool weather, giving festivalgoers the chance to warm up while taking in the relaxed atmosphere of the family-run winery.

Dinah Wines traces its family winemaking history in the Rutherglen district back to 1921, when Reginald Buller established himself in the region and became part of its growing wine industry.

That connection to the land now spans five generations of the Buller family, with family members continuing to work across the vineyard and winery.

The business operates from 199 Distillery Road, Wahgunyah, where the cellar door overlooks Sunday Creek and nearby river flats.

Dinah Wines is also known for estate-grown fruit and its continued work to renew and strengthen its vineyard sites.

With a long family history and a simple seasonal offering for Roam weekend, Dinah Wines is set to be one of the stops for visitors looking to enjoy a local drop and a warm cup between tastings across the district.

For mor information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.explorerutherglen.com.au/roam-rutherglen/.