The Wangaratta Historical Society are bringing the city's formative industries into the spotlight for the 46th Australian Heritage Festival.

In line with this year's festival theme, 'Change', the Wangaratta Historical Society is offering several events over May focusing on Wangaratta’s industrial changes from the turn of the 20th century.

The ever popular guided historic walking tours and the Woollen Mills tours will continue throughout the festival month.

In the upcoming walking tour on 2 May, participants will be taken back in time as they learn about Wangaratta's historic buildings and architecture and the CBD's evolution since the late 19th century.

Over at the museum on Ford Street, committee members Sandra Neville and Claire Russell said the latest exhibition reflects the theme of 'Change' with a display of local industrial change from the late 1800s to 2000s.

It's here you can take a glimpse into the fascinating history of Bruck Industries and IBM.

"Over the years, there's been so many different industries that have come and gone... industries you wouldn't even think of," Sandra said.

"Who made cordial, who made bricks, the flour."

The exhibition has extensive photographic memorabilia of the Robin Boyd houses in Bruck Court, as well as artefacts from IBM during the company's time in Wangaratta in the 1980s.

Artefacts and photographs of older industries including blacksmithing, flour milling and brewing are also on display.

If you're keen to extend your knowledge on Wangaratta's rich history, the Wangaratta Historical Society's programs can be found at revolutionise.com.au/whs/events/list?

Phone bookings are also optional: contact Prue on 0428 454 303 for more details.

To find a full list of events near you, visit australianheritagefestival.org.au/events/vic.