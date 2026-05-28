Mindful movement, tips from a dietitian, and a creative pot-painting session were among the activities on offer for those attending the Wangaratta Wellbeing Day for women with cancer on Tuesday.

About 30 women, who have either had a cancer diagnosis or are supporting those who have, attended the event at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway.

It was hosted in partnership with Northeast Health Wangaratta by Counterpart Victoria, a service of Women's Health Victoria which connects, supports and informs women with cancer to live well.

During the event, Counterpart Victoria regional program coordinator Mary Macheras-Magias had some encouraging news for local women as she announced that, building on these annual wellbeing days, a new peer support hub would open in Wangaratta next year.

Ms Macheras-Magias said community consultation would take place later this year to seek feedback from local women about what they would like to see at the hub.

"We already have one in Geelong, and are opening one in Gippsland in addition to the Wangaratta hub," she said.

"We'll start scouting the area for venues, which will be outside the clinical setting to make it accessible to all women."

Ms Macheras-Magias said the wellbeing day again proved successful.

"There was a real buzz and lots of chatter in the room, and I've overheard a couple of people saying, 'Don't forget to give me your phone number before you go', so those connections are happening," she said.

Tuesday's free event featured mindful movement with Mandy Hogan, an information session with dietitian Mai Parr, and creative pot painting with Suzie Quartermain, as well as morning tea and lunch for participants.

Among those who attended the day was Wangaratta's Carlee Whitmore.

"It's been such a pleasure to meet women with and without cancer, especially in a regional area where you can sometimes isolate yourself when you have an illness," she said.

"You sometimes forget about the simple pleasures of sitting with like-minded people, and you can definitely feel the love and care in the room today.

"I've recently moved back to Wangaratta from Wodonga, so I'm interested in volunteering at the new hub when it opens.

"This is the first wellbeing day I've attended, and it was fantastic."

PHOTOS: Simone Kerwin