Whitfield road to "remain a priority": council

A King Valley resident has told councillors that rural roads are falling behind as tourism, motorcycle and heavy vehicle traffic grows. Council said it shares his concerns about the Wangaratta–Whitfield Road, but does not have the money to seal other roads. Whitfield local Robert Cook said rural roads were busier with tourists, weekend motorbikes, trucks and residents travelling to Wangaratta for work. "When you look at the quality of the roads, we are falling behind," Mr Cook said. "On the road between Whitfield and Wangaratta road edges are completely dangerous and with trucks that we have travelling on them today, it's not safe enough." He recalled that the former Oxley Shire regularly sealed sections of rural road. "We are missing out on works that used to be done," he said. Mr Cook also raised traffic signs at the entrance to his property, which is used daily by tankers collecting milk. He said give-way and keep-left signs had been knocked down, and in one case "he finished up with the keep left sign under the rear tanker". "For a truck to obey the rules, there's no damn way you can do it," he said. Council chief executive officer Matt Nelson said council had been advocating for improvements to the road for some time and was lobbying all parties ahead of the state election. "We've advocated to all political parties that this is the number one priority because of not only tourism but also for businesses such as yours," Mr Nelson said. "It continues to be and will remain a priority of council until we see outcomes from whoever wins the election at the end of next month." Director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said council ran a program, until about five years ago, in which the cost of sealing unsealed roads was shared between council and residents but it ended when residents could not agree on contributions. He said two roads in the area needed sealing: Edi–Cheshunt Road, with a working estimate of about $3.5 million, and Benalla–Whitfield Road, at about $6.6 million. The estimates are about five years old. "In our current financial position, they're not things that we have money on," Mr Goonan said, adding that council was seeking state government and other funding for Benalla–Whitfield Road and had construction plans prepared. Council is also trialling a cheaper "gap seal" treatment on Meadow Creek Road this year, on a section carrying many heavy vehicles. "As everyone would understand, these things just come down to cost at the end of the day," Mr Goonan said. He said council would inspect the intersection near Mr Cook's property.