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Whitfield road to "remain a priority": council

<p>SHOULDERLESS: A local resident believes Whitfield-Wangaratta Road edges are completely dangerous, especially with increased traffic.</p>\\n
<p>SHOULDERLESS: A local resident believes Whitfield-Wangaratta Road edges are completely dangerous, especially with increased traffic.</p>\\n

SHOULDERLESS: A local resident believes Whitfield-Wangaratta Road edges are completely dangerous, especially with increased traffic.

King Valley resident presses council on road safety; CEO reaffirms commitment by council.
Steve Kelly
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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