Turning language from a barrier to a bridge has seen former Whorouly local Kristie Ivone named the 2026 NSW/ACT AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award winner.

Ms Ivone, whose parents Karen and Steven still reside in Whorouly South, has been recognised for her leadership in building inclusive, connected regional communities through language and cultural exchange.

Based in Albury, she founded Boas Language Academy as a social enterprise language school that draws on her background in international relations and regional development.

She works with migrants to deliver fun, immersive language courses – strengthening connection, confidence and opportunity.

Through Boas, migrants are supported not only to learn language, but to teach it – building their purpose, confidence and capacity, and creating a ripple effect of belonging and connection.

In its first year, Boas has supported 13 migrant teachers – seven of them women – reaching more than 80 students across 29 languages, with most returning for subsequent terms.

The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award, supported by platinum sponsor Westpac, is Australia’s leading award recognising the innovation, leadership and impact of women in rural and regional industries and communities.

As the 2026 NSW/ACT winner, Ms Ivone has received a $15,000 Westpac grant, which she will use to expand Boas’ language offerings by training more migrant teachers and running pilot courses in languages including Swahili, Japanese, German and Hindi, and building an impact measurement framework to track and communicate Boas’ community impact and support longer-term replication across the country.

She will also undertake a professional development course of her choice.

Ms Ivone received her award from Jodie Harrison, Minister for Women, Minister for Seniors and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

She said Boas is grounded in creating connection, belonging and opportunity.

“Language has the power to bring people together and create a true sense of belonging – by supporting migrants to share their language and culture, we’re building stronger, more connected communities where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and thrive,” Ms Ivone said.

Ms Ivone will represent NSW/ACT at the 2026 AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award Gala Dinner and national announcement in Canberra, on Tuesday, 8 September.