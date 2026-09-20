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"Wrong time": Union urge AEC to reconsider Wangaratta office closure

<p>VOTED OUT: The Wangaratta AEC divisional office on Ely Street, which services the electorate of Indi, will close its doors on 30 September and move to Wodonga. PHOTO: Steve Kelly</p>\\n
<p>VOTED OUT: The Wangaratta AEC divisional office on Ely Street, which services the electorate of Indi, will close its doors on 30 September and move to Wodonga. PHOTO: Steve Kelly</p>\\n

VOTED OUT: The Wangaratta AEC divisional office on Ely Street, which services the electorate of Indi, will close its doors on 30 September and move to Wodonga. PHOTO: Steve Kelly

The AEC are facing criticism over decision to co-locate Ely Street office to Wodonga.
Grace Fredsberg
September 20, 2026 • 02:00

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