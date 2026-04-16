During Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April, the Centre Against Violence (CAV) is highlighting an important message for victim survivors: you are in control of your story, and your support should reflect that.

For many people impacted by sexual assault, one of the biggest barriers to seeking help is fear of losing control.

This can include feeling pressured to share too much, too soon, or in ways that do not feel safe.

CAV’s Sexual Assault Services (SAS) team believe support should look different for everyone, and that feeling safe and in control is central to the way support is offered.

“My number one priority as a counsellor is for the people I work with to feel safe and in control,” a SAS counsellor said.

“Counselling is a space for you to use however is most helpful for you. Everything we do together is up to you, and we will always go at your pace.”

The counsellor emphasised that there is never pressure to talk about anything before someone is ready.

“I can bring some ideas about what might be helpful if you are unsure, but there is never any pressure to talk about or do anything in particular. It is also important to explain processes around things like consent and confidentiality so people can make informed decisions,” the counsellor said.

At SAS, this means victim survivors are never required to tell their full story.

Sessions are guided by what each person feels comfortable sharing, and at a pace that works for them.

Counselling itself can take many different forms, depending on what feels right for the individual.

“Counselling can look so many different ways,” the counsellor said.

“It might involve talking, creative activities, or body-based approaches.

"I often use narrative therapy, which respects you as the expert in your own life and explores your story in a way that feels right for you.”

The counsellor added that sessions can also include practical support and building confidence.

“I also like to include creative activities and support people to build confidence, navigate relationships, and set boundaries,” they said.

Support can also extend beyond counselling, with the SAS Team also providing advocacy support.

This may include help navigating systems such as police or legal services, or connecting with other supports in the community.

Some people engage for a short period, while others choose longer term support.

Importantly, accessing help does not require a referral, and all services are free.

CAV emphasises that giving people choice is not just a preference. It is a critical part of healing.

“After an experience where control has been taken away, it is important that people can regain a sense of control over their own decisions," the counsellor said.

"That includes choosing what support looks like, when to access it, and how their story is shared.”

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, CAV is encouraging anyone who has been impacted, whether recently or many years ago, to reach out if and when they feel ready.

Support is also available for friends, family members, and partners who want to better support someone they care about.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, support is available through the Centre Against Violence on 03 5722 2203. After hours support is available via the Sexual Assault Crisis Line on 1800 806 292.