New members have been appointed to the Wangaratta Youth Council for 2026.

Sam Allen and Emily Anglim (Galen College), Maddison Kelly (Wangaratta High School/GOTAFE), and Stephanie Parsons (Cathedral College) join the fold.

Continuing members include Edward Browne and Luna Vogels (Cathedral College), Lanie Evans and Emmy Hansted (Wangaratta High School), and Emma Jose (Galen College).

The Rural City of Wangaratta’s Youth Council provides a voice for young people to engage with council and the community.

Many activities and events undertaken by the youth council connect young people who otherwise may not have the opportunity to do so.

Consultation has occurred with educational institutions and youth service providers.

Applicants were required to submit an application and attend an interview.

At each interview the candidate was asked a series of set questions to determine their suitability.

Consideration was given to a candidate’s suitability, team fit, and ability to represent their peers as well as their lived experiences and circumstances.