Aubrey Cotton-Stapleton starts most days by gathering her thoughts in a poem, and when she decided her work may be appreciated by others, she found a very modern way to share it.

The Wangaratta resident is now an octogenarian social media poet, regularly reading her work on her own YouTube channel, which has attracted 1500 subscribers.

Known as The River Berry Poet, the 84-year-old reflects on life, local and global events, and the challenges of ageing.

Since her online debut in 2023, she has drawn comments from many who savour her words and their gentle delivery.

"I had always journalled, but my poetry started at a time in life when I needed to work things through; I thought if I focused on the negative, that was all I would see, so I tried to find something positive each day," she said.

"It seems to have helped, and there have been so many good things happen out of it.

"I thought, if I write about things that affect me, I wonder whether other people might be affected similarly and perhaps be helped somehow.

"I showed the poems to one of my writing friends, and started thinking about doing a book of poetry, but that seemed too hard, then someone suggested a YouTube channel."

Featuring Aubrey reading her poems outside, usually in her garden, the channel features a bio in which the author explains: "I see this channel as a community where I can share my stories, giving others the opportunity to share and feel part of a community.

"My hope is that if I can be open with my challenges, my life, it may encourage others to feel they are not alone on this journey of life.

"Everyone's story is important, is valid and worth celebrating. I'm glad to have you with me!"

Aubrey said her posts attracted feedback, not just from men and women experiencing the effects of ageing, but from people in their 20s who appreciated the perspective of an older person.

"We all age at different rates; I'm lucky because I have a husband (Errol) who I can share and laugh with, but some people don't have that," she said.

"If someone writes a comment, I'll always comment back and expand on what they've said, and friendship has grown from people commenting on my poetry.

"It has meant a lot to me."

Aubrey grew up in Oxley, moving to Melbourne and then Geelong and raising four children before moving back to the North East to live in Wangaratta five-and-a-half years ago.

She worked as a teacher prior to motherhood, but said she had always had a creative streak, finding an outlet for that creativity when she began settling into her recliner each morning and writing her thoughts, via iPad, in poetry form.

"I still struggle with being mindful and being in the moment," she said.

"Writing greatly helped when Errol was really ill two-and-a-half years ago; it was a way to get my thoughts together to start the day, and to help me sleep at night.

"Now, I write mostly in the early morning, when I get my cup of tea and sit down. Sometimes the poems don't come, sometimes the words don't flow, and it's got to sound right to me when I read it aloud, so I'll write it and then go back and read over it.

"For me, it works better when I'm typing, which is why I use the iPad. I'll write it, then print it out and put it in a drawer."

Errol is fully supportive of Aubrey's creative efforts: "I think it's fantastic."

And Aubrey encouraged others to try their hand at poetry, or to find a creative outlet that suited them.

"It doesn't matter what it is, just have a go," she said.

"Anyone can do it - it's just a matter of listening to that voice inside, because poetry is about listening with your heart rather than your head."

My Glimmers Today

By Aubrey Cotton-Stapleton

My intention today

Is to find glimmers in my little world

For glimmers are glorious

Moments of joy

Sparkling like rainbows

Lighting my soul

Tiny moments I could miss

If I'm not actively searching, being aware

My first glimmer this morning is something I hear

The little blue wren, tiny in size

Singing his heart out to welcome the day

There's joy in his song

For him and for me

Then it's the kookaburras

Laughing from one tree to another

Surely a glimmer for them and for me

I see the colours of the dawn sky

Changing each second as the new day appears

A glimmer indeed

My first cup of tea, mug in hand

Is always a glimmer for me

I'm choosing to find all the glimmers I'd miss

When my mind wanders off

Tries to keep me bogged down

When the glooms hit out of nowhere

From the news of the world outside of my own

So I'm consciously glimmering today

What about you

Will you join me on my glimmering journey this day

Will you too look for the glimmers

Those moments of joy

Sparkling like rainbows

For after all we've woken up

And that surely is a glimmer

How lucky and blessed

To be given another day and another one too

I'm grateful for the glimmers

How about you