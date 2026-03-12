An exhibition of works by artist Sally Darlison which explore the profound and contradictory ways water defines our world, has opened at the Art Gallery on Ovens in Wangaratta.

Shaped by Water looks at the way water provides and nourishes; bringing life, sustaining habitats and shaping the land with a quiet persistence or overwhelming force.

Sally explains while it is a giver of homes and ecosystems, as well as a source of recreation, reflection, and human connection, it also destroys and damages, eroding, flooding and rearranging the familiar.

"In its many states, water is peaceful, raging, trickling, or perfectly still—its temperament shifting as easily as its form," she said.

"The artworks in this exhibition focus on landscapes transformed by water’s continual movement.

"Rivers carve through ancient rock, oceans smooth and polish stone, and shifting tides redraw the edges of the land.

"These works capture moments within a perpetual cycle, acknowledging that every surface we see has been shaped—and reshaped—by water’s touch."

Sally is a multidisciplinary artist and teacher, who has a particular interest in combining stitch with different media.

She has been part of both solo and group exhibitions, and her work is held in collections across Victoria and New South Wales, while also being featured in multiple books and publications.

There are 24 pieces in Shaped By Water, mainly textile works using hand-dyed silk and machine embroidery, along with two artist books in mixed media.

In the past three years, Sally has completed two residencies, she has been a judge for The Embroiderers Guild annual exhibition, and she is an active participant in the Naarm Textile Collective and Melbourne and Victorian Artists (MAVA).

Sally's work explores place, the journey to and from, and the relationship we have with place, aiming to share some of her awe of the world with others, highlighting the beauty of the natural world, while being keenly aware of the impact of humans upon it.

Shaped by Water invites viewers to consider both the gentleness and the power of this elemental force, and the ways our environment is constantly evolving under its influence.

Shaped by Water runs at the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street until 23 March, and an opening celebration will be held on Saturday, 14 March from midday to 2pm, with all welcome.

*

What's on in brief

March into Sustainability events

Enjoy free and low-cost events being delivered by the Rural City of Wangaratta in partnership with local community groups and organisations, as part of its annual March into Sustainability initiative.

A Future Council movie screening will be held at the historic Oxley Hall on Friday, 13 March at 6pm, exploring what happens when eight young adventurers journey across Europe to take on some of the world’s biggest polluters, with tickets $5 individuals/$10 families, available via Humanitix.

There will also be a free Water Smart Gardening Seminar on Saturday, 14 March from 10.30am to 12pm in the Wangaratta Library, presented by Sustainable Gardening Wangaratta, with bookings required via Humanitix.

To view the full March into Sustainability 2026 program visiting wangaratta.vic.gov.au/MarchIntoSustainability.

*

Wangaratta Farmers Market on Saturday

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, 14 March in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more.

*

Car boot sale at St Michael's Church

A car boot, cake bake and plant sale will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church on the corner of Appin and O'Leary Streets on Saturday, 14 March from 9am to 12pm.

Reserve a car space to sell unwanted items by emailing wangwestac@gmail.com, or come and grab a bargain on the day, plants or some delicious homemade goods.

*

Old School Night Out in Myrrhee

The Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program is presenting an Old School Night Out on Saturday, 14 March at the Myrrhee Soldiers Memorial Hall from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Kick up your heels to pumping songs and dance grooves from local band Sweet Buzz at the community dinner dance, with all ages welcome.

The ticket price is $15 (kids 15 and under free) and includes supper provided by the Myrrhee Hall committee (byo drinks).

Bookings are appreciated via Trybooking, or pay at the door, with profits going towards the Myrrhee Hall history book project.

*

Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience, and it can be seen until 22 March.

*

Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it is being held at the gallery until 12 April.

*

Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize

See around 500 artworks entered by artists from across the region and further afield in the Rutherglen Tastes of Art Prize, open at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall.

Now in its 9th year, the much-anticipated event offers a prize pool of $16,900 categories including painting/mixed media, photography, work on paper 3D artwork and youth awards.

The show is open daily until Sunday, 15 March and entry is $5 (students free).

*

Repair Café at the Sunday market

The Wang Repair Café will be at the community market at Moore Than Swimming on Mason Street on Sunday, 15 March from 8am to 12pm.

Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items including toys, sports gear, tools, household goods and more, to help keep them out of landfill.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*