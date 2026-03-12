An evening of friendship and fellowship was enjoyed by all who attended the Blessing of the Vines at Baileys Vineyard last Saturday.

Father Alan Jarrad performed the blessing in front of the oldest block of vines at Baileys, which has been making its renowned wines in the Glenrowan wine region since 1870.

An informal picnic was afterwards enjoyed by about 23 participants in the lush and shady gardens surrounding Baileys cellar door.

The blessing and thanksgiving for the harvest is an annual tradition arranged by St George's Anglican Church, Taminick.