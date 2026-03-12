Wangaratta Digital Hub has recommenced in its new guise, based at Pangerang Community Hub in Ovens Street.

Funded by a $50,000 grant from auDA, the Australian not-for-profit organisation responsible for administering the .au domain, the new-look hub retains the aim set when it opened in its original Docker Street base: meeting a strong need to increase digital inclusion in the community.

During its weekly Wednesday opening sessions during school terms, the hub will be manned by digital mentors who can offer basic support for mobile phone, iPad and computer use, or guide people in the right direction.

It can also provide free access to high speed internet and use of digital devices; free workshops and group learning sessions; free one-on-one sessions; and fee-for-service appointments and workshops for more advanced support.

In addition, there will be a chance to listen to occasional guest speakers and presenters.

An official launch for the rejuvenated hub was held on Tuesday, and the weekly sessions began on Wednesday in the new location.

The launch was supported by a Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta barbecue, and attended by Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, with Rural City of Wangaratta councillors also in attendance, and Indi MP Helen Haines - a keen advocate for the hub in Parliament - sending an apology.

An NBN guest speaker rounded out the opening with an informative presentation.

The rebirth of the Wangaratta Digital Hub - originally opened in 2019 in office space to the left of the Wangaratta Library entrance - comes a year after it was closed by the Rural City of Wangaratta, which had been overseeing the facility.

In the two years prior to this closure, the hub had been funded by a $170,000 grant from the state government's Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions and a $50,000 contribution from council.

During this time, the Rural City of Wangaratta led a project aimed at making the hub financially independent and sustainable for the long-term, after it had closed in 2022 upon reaching the end of its three-year state government-funded pilot phase.

However, the ongoing funding required to keep the hub operating could not be secured, leading to the decision to close its doors at the end of January, 2025.

Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennille Hall said about 50 people had attended Tuesday's launch.

"There were lots of faces we haven't seen before, which was great, and we received two volunteer applications on the day," she said.

Pangerang is recruiting volunteers to assist during opening hours of the digital hub, Wednesdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm during school terms.

Anyone interested in providing volunteer assistance can contact Pangerang on 5721 3813.

"We don't need IT gurus - just people who can use mobile devices and have basic internet knowledge," Ms Hall said.

In assistance to the auDA funding, Pangerang Community Hub received $8900 from the Glenrowan Solar Farm, a grant facilitated by Into Our Hands, to provide a weekly community café and digital outreach support with the use of its mobile hub - further helping to boost digital inclusion locally.

The first of these sessions will be held in Glenrowan on Thursday, 19 March.

Janine Simpson was among the digital hub volunteers who attended Tuesday's launch.

"Lots of people, particularly older people, need assistance with digital questions, and sometimes it's best to have one-on-one help," she said.

"This is a good place to come and talk to people and learn in a safe environment."

Pangerang Community Hub's $5 community lunches will follow the Wednesday digital hub sessions, offering locals more opportunity for connection.