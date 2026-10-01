Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 8

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,100,000

Location: 8 Illawong Road, Markwood

Land: 40 acres approx.

Set within the tightly held Henley Ridge Estate, this picturesque 40-acre lifestyle property offers an exceptional combination of privacy, space and sweeping views towards Beechworth, Wangaratta and Glenrowan.

Surrounded by beautiful rural landscapes, it presents a wonderful opportunity to embrace a peaceful country lifestyle while enjoying the comforts of a well-appointed home and an abundance of rural infrastructure.

Built in 1985 by renowned local builder Fred Bevan of Bevan Brothers, the comfortable three-bedroom brick residence features a light-filled open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, thoughtfully positioned to capture the stunning rural outlook.

Evaporative cooling, a wood heater and an open fireplace provide year-round comfort, creating a welcoming home in every season.

The property is exceptionally well equipped for a range of rural pursuits, with multiple sheds, workshops, stockyards and four paddocks suitable for sheep, cattle or horses.

A fully insulated studio offers additional flexibility as a guest retreat, home office, creative space or private escape.

Established vegetable gardens, a chook shed, wood shed and abundant birdlife further enhance the authentic country lifestyle, while excellent water security is provided by approximately 60,000 litres of domestic water storage and two dams.

Dedicated fire-preparedness infrastructure, including a 35,000-litre firefighting tank, fire pump, roof sprinkler system and ember protection, provides added peace of mind.

Whether you are seeking a private rural retreat, a hobby farming opportunity or a property offering space for recreational pursuits, this appealing estate delivers a lifestyle of comfort, versatility and breathtaking scenery.

Contact the team today to arrange your inspection and request the information memorandum.