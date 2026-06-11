Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $980,000

Location: 7A Usshers Drive, Waldara

Land: One acre approx.

Offering the perfect balance of modern comfort, space and lifestyle, this impressive GJ Gardner home presents a rare opportunity to secure a quality residence on a beautifully established one-acre allotment in sought-after Waldara.

Built in 2017, the brick veneer home has been thoughtfully designed for easy family living, featuring three generous bedrooms, including a master suite complete with ensuite.

The stylish kitchen forms the heart of the home, boasting quality finishes and a practical butler’s pantry that provides valuable additional storage and preparation space.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, while the expansive undercover alfresco area creates an inviting setting for entertaining family and friends.

Complete with a wood heater, it can be enjoyed across all seasons.

Outside, the lifestyle appeal continues with a swim spa for relaxation and recreation, a substantial 9m x 9m shed with 3.6m entry height ideal for caravans, boats or tradespeople, plus two additional carports.

Side gate access allows convenient vehicle movement throughout the property.

Adding further value are the 5.8kW solar system, two 22,500-litre water tanks and town water connection, delivering both efficiency and practicality.

Combining modern living with space to move, store and entertain, this outstanding Waldara property offers the country lifestyle many aspire to, just minutes from Wangaratta.