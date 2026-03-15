Home buyers will no longer have to pay for building and pest inspections costing up to $600, a change a local real estate agent said will streamline the process and focus to the vendor.

The state government announced that vendors will foot the cost for the inspections and make reports available to all potential buyers.

New safeguards are expected to be introduced to parliament in 2027 if the Victorian Labor government is re-elected.

Wangaratta real estate agent Garry Nash said the industry has been calling for this measure for several years.

"This is something we've been calling governments to implement, and there have been a few in my career," he said.

"Buyers need to know that if they're buying a property that it has been checked over and they can move forward with confidence."

There has been some commentary around that agents could be in cahoots with builders or inspectors, however, Mr Nash said this is not the case.

"Professionals being engaged will need to guarantee their work and if buyers have any concerns they are still able to obtain independent advice," Mr Nash said.

"It will save many people hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, especially if they have multiple attempts at buying properties, for example via the auction process."

The initiative will especially help buyers when they're in a market area they're not familiar with, and Mr Nash recommended that people in this case contact the relevant real estate body in their state for advice.

"In all professions sometimes people are not up to the mark with client care, culture and ethics," he explained.

"In our profession it's not overly big and there are often networks you can work through and also the real estate institute.

"People should check out if a particular firm (real estate agent) is a member of the real estate institute of that particular state or territory.

"If they're a member of the institute they have a code of ethics and code of practice to work with."

Mr Nash noted there is some mis-information on social media including AI generated content, so it's extra important to talk to a trusted local agent to procure knowledge.

To design new legislation, the government will consult with the ACT, the only jurisdiction in Australia with a mandatory scheme.

In the ACT vendors pay for inspection reports – but they aren’t required for some properties like new builds.

Inspections must also be completed within three months before sale, by professionals who meet key requirements.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said some buyers spend thousands on multiple reports and some roll the dice and go without.

“When you buy a car, the seller pays for the roadworthy," she said.

"It should work the same way when you look for a home.”